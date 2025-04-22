Mark Andrews Addresses Uncertain Ravens Future Before NFL Draft
Speaking to reporters for the first time since the Baltimore Ravens' playoff loss in January, star tight end Mark Andrews addressed his uncertain future with the team.
"At the end of the day, I think [DeCosta] said it perfectly: He's in the business of keeping great players and it's a business at the end of the day," Andrews told ESPN. "You can't be surprised by anything, but I'm a Raven."
Andrews's future came into question when Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta took a neutral stance on the three-time Pro Bowl selection's status with the team at a pre-draft news conference this past week.
"I never know what's going to happen," DeCosta said. "And I would never want to say this or that. But I can tell you this: Mark Andrews is a warrior. He's played his butt off for us."
Andrews got off to one of the slowest starts to a season in his career in 2024, tallying just 65 receiving yards through the Ravens' first four games, while backup tight end Isaiah Likely cut into his snap count on the field. Eventually though, Andrews found his stride, and finished the year tied for fourth in the NFL with 11 touchdown receptions. In December, he became the Ravens' all-time leader in touchdowns, surpassing former All-Pro running back Jamal Lewis.
But Andrews’s standing also took a hit when he dropped a critical two-point conversion that would have likely forced overtime in the Ravens' loss to the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs back in January. For the first time since that game, Andrews also spoke about the play, admitting that he "should have caught the ball."
While anything can happen in Thursday's NFL draft, for now, Andrews is simply focused on the upcoming season.
"I know the Ravens and my relationship is incredibly strong and I trust in [DeCosta] and everybody there over at the Ravens," Andrews said. "And there's nothing on my end really to share. For me, it's just been working hard this offseason and trying to get in the best shape of my life, trying to have the best season of my life coming up and winning a Super Bowl."
Andrews is entering the final year of a four-year deal he signed with the team back in September of '21. His '25 base salary is $7 million and he carries a cap hit of $16.9 million. In seven NFL seasons, Andrews has tallied 436 receptions for 5,530 receiving yards and 51 touchdowns while being named to the Pro Bowl three times and earning All-Pro honors once.