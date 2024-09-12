Marvin Harrison Jr. Points to Biggest Issue in Lackluster Cardinals Debut vs. Bills
Every NFL rookie in history—no matter how good they were in college—has made the leap to the NFL and found out at some point that they are not the center of the universe.
That is precisely what happened to Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Sunday in his team's 34–28 loss to the Buffalo Bills. A season after finishing fourth in the Heisman voting at Ohio State, Harrison caught just one pass for four yards in his NFL debut.
On Wednesday, Harrison expressed frustration over his rough professional start—and offered a suggestion as to what his biggest problem was Sunday.
"I mean, obviously it wasn't great," Harrison told reporters via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. "Definitely wasn't what I expected, what I wanted to happen, what the team wanted to happen. Obviously, you wanted to come out with a victory and we didn't do that."
Harrison barely played in the preseason, participating in just three snaps during the Cardinals' 16–14 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 10.
The son of Hall of Fame wide receiver seemingly connected his lack of reps with the fact that he played much of his first game in his head.
"(I was ) thinking a lot," Harrison said. "I was definitely thinking a lot out there and I think that'll come with reps, thinking less and just going out there and playing. It'll definitely come with reps and it's something I'll get better at, but I definitely say I was thinking a lot out there."