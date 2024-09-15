Marvin Harrison Jr.'s First NFL Touchdown Catch Was Incredible
Marvin Harrison Jr. is on the board.
The Arizona Cardinals rookie wide receiver only managed one catch for four yards and no touchdowns in his NFL debut last week. Things are looking up in Week 2.
During the Cardinals's opening drive of their matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, quarterback Kyler Murray looked determined to get his newest weapon involved. On the sixth play of the series, he did just that.
Facing second-and-8 from LA's 23-yard line, Murray dropped back and threw a ball up for Harrison, who was well-covered. The Ohio State product went up and made an over-the-shoulder catch as he fell out of the back of the end zone. It was beautiful.
Video is below.
The play stood after a replay review and Harrison has his first NFL touchdown. He followed that up quickly with his second on a 60-yard bomb.
The Cardinals selected Harrison with the fourth pick in the 2024 NFL draft, as he was the highest-drafted receiver in this year's draft. He's been hyped as a generational prospect, so his Week 1 performance was shocking.
It looks like things have gotten ironed out.