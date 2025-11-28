Matt LaFleur Was So Fired Up After Packers’ Upset Win Over Lions on Thanksgiving
Packers fans had plenty to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.
On Thursday, Green Bay opened the Turkey Day slate with a divisional matchup against Detroit, and put together a full performance to take a 31–24 win.
After the win, coach Matt LaFleur was fired up talking to his players in the locker room.
“How’d that f------ turkey taste?” LaFleur asked, earning cheers from the team. “That is how you compete. That was f------ playoff football. It took all 60 minutes, all three phases. Give it up for yourselves man.”
LaFleur went on to give out three game balls, with quarterback Jordan Love, edge rusher Micah Parsons and wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks all receiving the honor.
With the win, the Packers moved to 8–3–1 on the year, and will move to the top of the NFC North standings should the Bears lose to the Eagles on Friday. While battling through one of the toughest divisions in all of football, every win down the stretch is going to matter.