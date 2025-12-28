Matt Ryan in Talks to Return to Falcons in 'Significant' Role
Matt Ryan may soon be making a comeback of his own.
No, not to the playing field like another former quarterback in their 40s, but according to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer, the former NFL MVP may soon return to the franchise that drafted him with the No. 3 pick in 2008 in a “significant” front office role.
“This is a big surprise,” Glazer shared on Fox NFL Sunday ahead of Week 17. “I’ve actually learned that Arthur Blank, the owner of the Atlanta Falcons, has had talks with Matt Ryan ... to come back, not like a Philip Rivers move, but actually come in a front office role."
“They have had talks lately," he continued. “Obviously nothing’s been done yet though. People close to Matt Ryan told me he is seriously considering it. But if this happens, it will be a significant front office role for the Atlanta Falcons.”
Ryan played with the Falcons from 2008 through ’21, leading the franchise to seven winning seasons, six playoff berths, and a trip to Super Bowl LI in 2016–17. After spending his final NFL campaign with the Colts in 2022, Ryan has since worked as an NFL analyst for CBS.