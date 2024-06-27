SI

Matthew Stafford’s Wife Apologizes to Ex-Georgia QB for Viral Relationship Story

The Rams QB's wife shared a little too much information on her podcast.

Andy Nesbitt

Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) with wife Kelly Hall after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly Stafford, went viral last week when she told a story on a podcast about how she dated Stafford's backup at Georgia to make him mad during their college days.

This week Kelly Stafford offered an apology to Joe Cox, the former QB, and his family, saying she was sorry for the media storm they were subjected to after she shared the very personal story.

In case you missed it, here is Kelly Stafford telling the tale about the brief relationship she had with her now husband's ex-teammate and how it made him mad at the time and eventually led to them getting back together:

Here's her apology, which she shared on Instagram:

“To this beautiful fam…I’m sorry for the media storm that happened last week that made its way into your lives. You had ZERO involvement in what I spoke about and in fact it was was ya’lls relationship in college that I looked up to and wanted for me and Matthew. You were the couple that everyone things Matthew and I was.. y'all were the UGA QB and cheerleader that met and never let go. I love y'all."

The two families must be happy to now have this story behind them.

