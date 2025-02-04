SI

Mavs Fan Patrick Mahomes Addresses Luka Doncic Trade at Super Bowl LIX Opening Night

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks to the media during Super Bowl LIX Opening Night.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks to the media during Super Bowl LIX Opening Night. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Patrick Mahomes is a longtime fan of the Dallas Mavericks, and much like the rest of the sports world, he was utterly stunned by the team's decision to part ways with Luka Doncic in a blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Mahomes was asked about how he's processing the world-stopping NBA trade during Super Bowl LIX opening night on Monday, and he had an optimistic response to the question.

"Yeah, it definitely hurts. More than anything just knowing Luka and the work that he puts in, and the time that he's put into Dallas and the city and how he's done so much for it. I think that's hurt me the most," said Mahomes.

"On the basketball court, obviously a great basketball player. But I'm excited for the future of the Mavs as well. Having AD and Kyrie and all those guys they have, they'll have the chance to go out there and compete. But I'm excited for Luka, too, growing under LeBron [James] and becoming a better basketball player."

Mahomes has made multiple appearances at the American Airlines Center to support the Mavs over the past few years, and although he admitted that moving on from Doncic was a painful move from the franchise, he's excited about what the new-look squad can accomplish.

