Maxx Crosby Seen Having Heated Sideline Moment With Teammates During Loss to Browns
The Raiders' nightmare of a season hit a new Sunday as they lost at home to Shedeur Sanders and the Browns, 24-10. They are now 2-9 in Pete Carroll's first year as head coach and without an offensive coordinator after firing Chip Kelly shortly after the game.
The Raiders came out flat from the start and were never really in the game, which was surprising since they were facing a rookie quarterback who was making his first NFL start. Cleveland led 24-3 midway through the fourth quarter and rolled to just their third win of the season.
While the Raiders' offense had issues doing anything against the Browns, the team's defense had struggles of its own. Star defensive end Maxx Crosby seemed to be frustrated during the game and those frustrations led to a heated moment on the sidelines as he was seen having words with linebackers Elandon Roberts and Devin White.
Here's that moment:
Crosby spoke after the game about what it takes to keep playing at your best even when the team is not having a good year.
“You don’t start playing different because you’re in the playoffs or not in the playoffs," he said. "At the end of the day it’s about winning and that’s what I want to do more than anything on the planet. Unfortunately right now, it’s not that.”
The Raiders have now lost five straight games, with their last win coming over the lowly Titans way back on Oct. 12. Their next four games will be tough ones as they face the Chargers, Broncos, Eagles, and Texans.
It seems like there could be some more frustrating sideline moments to come for a team that had hoped to contend for a playoff spot under Carroll.