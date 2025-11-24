SI

Maxx Crosby Seen Having Heated Sideline Moment With Teammates During Loss to Browns

Andy Nesbitt

The Raiders fell to 2-9 with their loss to Shedeur Sanders and the Browns on Sunday.
The Raiders fell to 2-9 with their loss to Shedeur Sanders and the Browns on Sunday. / @new_era72

The Raiders' nightmare of a season hit a new Sunday as they lost at home to Shedeur Sanders and the Browns, 24-10. They are now 2-9 in Pete Carroll's first year as head coach and without an offensive coordinator after firing Chip Kelly shortly after the game.

The Raiders came out flat from the start and were never really in the game, which was surprising since they were facing a rookie quarterback who was making his first NFL start. Cleveland led 24-3 midway through the fourth quarter and rolled to just their third win of the season.

While the Raiders' offense had issues doing anything against the Browns, the team's defense had struggles of its own. Star defensive end Maxx Crosby seemed to be frustrated during the game and those frustrations led to a heated moment on the sidelines as he was seen having words with linebackers Elandon Roberts and Devin White.

Here's that moment:

Crosby spoke after the game about what it takes to keep playing at your best even when the team is not having a good year.

“You don’t start playing different because you’re in the playoffs or not in the playoffs," he said. "At the end of the day it’s about winning and that’s what I want to do more than anything on the planet. Unfortunately right now, it’s not that.”

The Raiders have now lost five straight games, with their last win coming over the lowly Titans way back on Oct. 12. Their next four games will be tough ones as they face the Chargers, Broncos, Eagles, and Texans.

It seems like there could be some more frustrating sideline moments to come for a team that had hoped to contend for a playoff spot under Carroll.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark. FREE NEWSLETTER

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL