Maxx Crosby Trade Grades: Raiders and Ravens Ace Blockbuster Deal

Maxx Crosby is finally getting his shot at a Super Bowl ring, the Ravens are getting their man, and the Raiders are getting a full-scale rebuild.

In a rare win-win-win trade, the Ravens agreed on Friday night to acquire star edge rusher Maxx Crosby from the Raiders for 2026 and ’27 first-round picks. The deal will become official when the new league year begins at 4 p.m. ET on March 11.

Crosby, 28, spent the first seven years of his career with the Raiders, where he racked up 69.5 sacks and two second-team All-Pro honors. Crosby has also been named to the Pro Bowl each of the past five seasons, consistently starring as a solo act for Las Vegas while the organization remains mired in a playoff-win drought, dating back to the 2002 campaign.

Ravens are all in under Jesse Minter

By acquiring Crosby, the Ravens are announcing that they’re all in under new head coach Jesse Minter. Baltimore is now without significant draft capital moving forward, while two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson enters his age-29 season. Jackson has been significantly hampered by lower-body injuries in three of the past five years, perhaps adding urgency to try to win now.

This has been an offseason of massive change for Baltimore. The Ravens moved on from coach John Harbaugh for Minter, with the former at the helm for 18 seasons. Baltimore could also lose center Tyler Linderbaum and tight end Isaiah in free agency.

For the Ravens, Crosby represents the belief that they can rally and make a run at the Super Bowl once more after going 8–9 and finishing second in the AFC North. Baltimore has been incredibly successful since drafting Jackson, going 86–47 in the regular season, but has only reached the AFC title game once before losing at home in 2023 to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Finally, this trade gives Baltimore a great player for the next four seasons. Crosby is signed at cap hits of $30 million, $29 million, $26.5 million and $27.4 million, with all the guaranteed money going on Las Vegas’s books. While those are significant numbers, Crosby has long shown he’s worth that price.

Ravens grade: A

Crosby brings much-needed assets back to Vegas

As for the Raiders, this is the correct move. While Crosby is clearly the best player on the team, he’s also the player who can bring the most back.

Las Vegas is once more starting anew with its third coach in three seasons, this time hoping Klint Kubiak can jumpstart the program. By adding a pair of first-round picks and, in all likelihood, quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the draft’s top choice in April, general manager John Spytek has an opportunity to build quickly in the loaded AFC West.

For the Raiders, everything moving forward now hinges on nailing the two first-round picks for Crosby. In 2018, the franchise made a similar trade by sending edge rusher Khalil Mack to the Bears in exchange for two first-rounders, a third-rounder and a sixth-round choice between the ’19 and the ’20 drafts.

However, the Raiders netted very little in those years, selecting five players in those two first rounds, including defensive end Clelin Ferrell, running back Josh Jacobs, safety Johnathan Abrams, receiver Henry Ruggs III and corner Damon Arnette. Only Jacobs has enjoyed a quality career.

Ultimately, the Ravens landed a great player, and the great player gets a chance to win. Meanwhile, the Raiders have a chance to reload with talent on cheap deals.

It’s a win all around, provided Las Vegas hits on its picks.

Raiders grade: A

