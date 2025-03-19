Micah Parsons Contract Update: NFL Insider Says No ‘Meaningful’ Talks With Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have been relatively quiet thus far in free agency and it seems like they are also taking their time with signing one of their current star players to what should be a no-brainer of an extension.
Rumors have been swirling around Micah Parsons and the team possibly talking about a new deal that will keep the linebacker in Dallas for years to come.
NFL Network's Jane Slater reports that there has been some communication between the two sides but there haven't been any "meaningful" discussions yet.
"While there is chatter on Twitter about Micah Parsons and a contract extension being finalized, I checked," Slater tweeted late Tuesday night. "Not only is it NOT done but what would be characterized as meaningful talks haven’t even begun yet per two sources informed."
She later added more context in a follow up tweet:
"I have no reason to believe it won’t be done or can’t be done soon just telling you I now have 3 sources telling me deal isn’t done and 2 telling me they wouldn’t characterize the talks as meaningful enough right now to put pen to paper. Reading between the lines? Communication has begun but they aren’t there yet."
So yeah, it looks like Jerry Jones isn't rushing into anything right now.
Parsons has spent all four of his NFL seasons with the Cowboys and has had 12 or more sacks in each of those years. The Cowboys finished 7-10 last season and missed the playoffs.