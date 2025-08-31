Micah Parsons Adorably FaceTimed With Young Cowboys Fan Who Was Heartbroken After Trade

A young #Cowboys fan was devastated after Micah Parsons was traded to the #Packers.



Micah found out, and then FaceTimed him. Absolutely awesome! 🫡🙌



(🎥 lesleygonz/TT, @BleacherReport) https://t.co/SEN8Xy8big pic.twitter.com/tyLgqgvwXC