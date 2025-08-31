Micah Parsons Adorably FaceTimed With Young Cowboys Fan Who Was Heartbroken After Trade
When the Cowboys decided to trade Micah Parsons to the Packers just days before the start of the 2025 NFL season, people were shocked. Sure, Parsons had requested a trade, but that move was largely seen as a negotiating tactic meant to get Dallas back to the bargaining table and working on a deal.
Instead, Jerry Jones decided to make a league-shaking offer that most everyone thinks he lost.
The result was a lot of happy Packers fans, and a lot of frustrated Cowboys fan. One young fan in particular had an especially rough time, as their parent filmed their pained reaction to the news and shared in on social media.
But after the clip went viral, Parsons reached out, first commenting on the video, and then later FaceTiming with the young fan in an adorable interaction.
“I saw that video, I’m sorry, bruh,” Parsons said. “I hope you know, in life, things happen that you can’t control, but you just got to keep going.”
Parsons went on to promise the fan a new Parsons jersey, featuring his No. 1 on the Packers. “Even though you’re a big Cowboys fan, I hope that you still follow me and my career, because that’s what it’s all about. Passionate fans. That just meant a lot to me. I hope you know that.”
Parsons might want to get that jersey delivered express, as he and the Packers will be heading to Dallas to face off against the Cowboys in just about a month’s time.