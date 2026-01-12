Micah Parsons Reveals Projected Return Timeline for 2026 Season
Micah Parsons underwent surgery on his torn ACL on Dec. 29, and he was in the training facility for rehab about a week later. On Monday, two days after the Packers’ playoff exit, the star pass rusher spoke to media about when he is likely to return to the field for the 2026 season.
Because his season-ending injury happened so late in the schedule, it was questionable if Parsons would be ready to go for Green Bay in Week 1 of the 2026 season. It sounds like that’s not as likely for Parsons at this time, even though he’s ahead of his rehab schedule.
“So far they say I’m flying, so whatever that means,” Parsons said on Monday, via The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. “There’s a timing standpoint they want, but I don’t think I’ll be on IR to start the season. I think lofty, I’d be saying Week 1. But, realistically, probably like Week 3 or Week 4.”
One good note Parsons mentioned in his response is that he doesn’t think he will start the season on the injured reserve list. That means he will be able to make his 2026 debut before Week 5, as long as he has no setbacks over the next few months.
Parsons emphasized that he just wants to feel like himself before he officially returns to the field. This timeline could certainly change before the season starts in September, but for now, Packers fans can rejoice that they won’t be without Parsons for long next season.