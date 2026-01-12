SI

Micah Parsons Reveals Projected Return Timeline for 2026 Season

The Packers star tore his ACL in December.

Madison Williams

Packers pass rusher Micah Parsons doesn’t expect to start the 2026 season on the injured reserve list.
Packers pass rusher Micah Parsons doesn’t expect to start the 2026 season on the injured reserve list. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Micah Parsons underwent surgery on his torn ACL on Dec. 29, and he was in the training facility for rehab about a week later. On Monday, two days after the Packers’ playoff exit, the star pass rusher spoke to media about when he is likely to return to the field for the 2026 season.

Because his season-ending injury happened so late in the schedule, it was questionable if Parsons would be ready to go for Green Bay in Week 1 of the 2026 season. It sounds like that’s not as likely for Parsons at this time, even though he’s ahead of his rehab schedule.

“So far they say I’m flying, so whatever that means,” Parsons said on Monday, via The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. “There’s a timing standpoint they want, but I don’t think I’ll be on IR to start the season. I think lofty, I’d be saying Week 1. But, realistically, probably like Week 3 or Week 4.”

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

One good note Parsons mentioned in his response is that he doesn’t think he will start the season on the injured reserve list. That means he will be able to make his 2026 debut before Week 5, as long as he has no setbacks over the next few months.

Parsons emphasized that he just wants to feel like himself before he officially returns to the field. This timeline could certainly change before the season starts in September, but for now, Packers fans can rejoice that they won’t be without Parsons for long next season.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL