Micah Parsons Had Sad Reaction to Another Cowboys Teammate Leaving in Free Agency
Micah Parsons is having a rough day.
The Dallas Cowboys superstar has sat by as his team has done very little to improve itself, while other teams across the NFL are splashing out big cash on free agents and making trades. Meanwhile, he's also had to watch several teammates leave.
Early on Monday, Parsons congratulated cornerback Jourdan Lewis on his three-year, $30 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Then late Monday night, former Cowboys defensive end Chauncey Golston signed a three-year, $19.5 million deal with the New York Giants. His now ex-teammate had a sad reaction to that.
Parsons tweeted two emojis and said "dam."
The Cowboys' lack of movement in free agency had their fans furious. The only move to add a player was signing running back Javonte Williams to a one-year, $3 million deal. Other than that, they retained Osa Odighizuwa, Marquese Bell, long snapper Trent Sieg, and cornerback C.J. Goodwin.
Golston and Lewis are big losses. The former had 56 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 2024, while the latter has been a big piece of Dallas' secondary since the franchise drafted him in 2017.
It's not surprising Parsons is upset.