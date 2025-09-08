Micah Parsons Had Extremely Blunt Comments on 'Super Toxic' Offseason After Packers' Debut
As Micah Parsons navigated what he is now referring to as a "toxic" situation with the Cowboys, he held his tongue and consistently put the team first.
While seeking a contract extension, Parsons remained present with the team rather than holding out. When Cowboys owner Jerry Jones took a shot at him being injured last season and refused to negotiate with his agent, he remained collected. Even after he requested a trade, he still went back to the Cowboys one last time to try and re-sign with the team he wanted to spend the rest of his career with.
In the end, the Cowboys and Parsons were unwilling to get a deal done, and Dallas dealt Parsons to the Packers for two first-round picks and Kenny Clark.
Since arriving in Green Bay, Parsons has been warmly welcomed by the Packers and his teammates. They went out of their way to let Parsons be the last player to run out of the locker room on Sunday, and the fans applauded and cheered as he made his way onto the field.
After receiving such an enthusiastic reception in Green Bay, Parsons couldn't help but acknowledge what a bad situation he was in before the Cowboys traded him.
“These last six months was super draining, super toxic for everyone," Parsons told reporters after the Packers' win over the Lions. "It's something that I don't think no player should have to go through. I think players’ fates should be decided earlier. The fact that I was traded a week before the season was really outrageous and rough. It's something where I could've been with these guys getting better and better and we could've had probably (an) even more dominant start."
“These guys embraced me," Parsons said of the Packers. "They believe in my talents. They believed in me and I'm just gonna give these guys everything I have because I know what's at stake and I know what they gave up for me to be here and I'mma do what it takes for us to win.”
From the way the Packers have embraced him to Parsons raving about the locker room culture the team has, it seems Parsons has found a much better situation going forward. While the Cowboys cost him the opportunity to remain with his dream team, Parsons is now on a team that truly has his back.