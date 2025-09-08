'It Gave Me Chills'—Micah Parsons Reacts to Packers' Debut After Beating Lions
Ten days after the Packers pulled off the trade for Micah Parsons, the star defensive end made his debut for Green Bay on Sunday in front of the home fans at Lambeau Field.
Packers fans roared in applause as Parsons ran out of the locker room and was introduced for the first time as a Packer.
"I can't lie, it gave me chills," Parsons told Tracy Wolfson of that moment after the game. "This environment, the first time, how they embraced me, the fans. This was one of one. This was really just a blessing in disguise."
Parsons told reporters that head coach Matt LaFleur called him on Saturday to let him know he'd be the final player out of the tunnel, leading to that special moment as he first came on the field. “That was sick they put that together for me," Parsons said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.
Though Parsons was limited to 45% of the defensive snaps in the 27-13 win over the Lions, he already made an impact, recording three pressures and a sack. On the sack, Parsons notably reached 18.47 miles per hour as he chased down Jared Goff to take him down, per Next Gen Stats. During another pressure, Parsons was able to get past two-time first team All-Pro tackle Penei Sewell and rush Goff into an early throw that resulted in an interception.
Parsons also acknowledged to Wolfson that he was tired, and that the "snap count was probably justified" as he comes back from a back injury and an extremely abridged training camp.
"Some of these guys on defense were just flying around, set the tone early," Parsons said. "That really means a lot, they just letting me do catch up. And the way they're playing right now, I can take my time because I think we're going for the long run."