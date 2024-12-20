Mic'd Up Footage of Eagles Pregame Speech Has NFL Fans Ready to Run Through a Wall
Ahead of their cross-state rivalry game versus the Steelers last weekend, Eagles offensive lineman Landon Dickerson gave one heck of a pre-game speech to try and get his teammates going.
The rant—featuring plenty of NSFW words and phrases—was captured via Philly's video team and shared to their X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday. Check it out here (the speech ends at the 20-second mark):
Dickerson's pump-up speech, which preceded a 27-13 Eagles victory, not only had his teammates ready to play, but also his fans fired up. Check out their reaction on social media:
Dickerson unfortunately missed the second half of Sunday's win over Pittsburgh with a knee injury. He returned to practice in a limited fashion on Thursday, but his status for Week 16 is TBD.
The Eagles are back at it this Sunday to take on the 9-5 Commanders. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. from Landover, Md.'s Northwest Stadium.