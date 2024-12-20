SI

Mic'd Up Footage of Eagles Pregame Speech Has NFL Fans Ready to Run Through a Wall

Philly's Landon Dickerson knows how to get his teammates—and the fans—going.

Mike Kadlick

Dickerson had his teammates ready to go last Sunday.
Dickerson had his teammates ready to go last Sunday. / Screenshot via @Eagles on X.
In this story:

Ahead of their cross-state rivalry game versus the Steelers last weekend, Eagles offensive lineman Landon Dickerson gave one heck of a pre-game speech to try and get his teammates going.

The rant—featuring plenty of NSFW words and phrases—was captured via Philly's video team and shared to their X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday. Check it out here (the speech ends at the 20-second mark):

Dickerson's pump-up speech, which preceded a 27-13 Eagles victory, not only had his teammates ready to play, but also his fans fired up. Check out their reaction on social media:

Dickerson unfortunately missed the second half of Sunday's win over Pittsburgh with a knee injury. He returned to practice in a limited fashion on Thursday, but his status for Week 16 is TBD.

The Eagles are back at it this Sunday to take on the 9-5 Commanders. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. from Landover, Md.'s Northwest Stadium.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a breaking/trending news writer at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He graduated from Boston University with his Master's in 2021. Mike is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL