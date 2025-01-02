Michael Penix Jr. Has Serious Praise for How Kirk Cousins Has Handled Benching
Rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has started the last two games for the Atlanta Falcons after the team decided to bench veteran Kirk Cousins following some rough losses and turnovers.
Cousins has shown nothing but respect to Penix ever since being benched, whether it was handing him compliments or praying with him before a game. Penix opened up more about Cousins's influence on him and shared his gratitude for how the veteran has treated him in this odd circumstance.
“I mean, from my perspective, he’s been great and been nothing but supportive,” Penix said this week. “He always walks in here with a smile on his face into the building, and he cheers up the team. We were just all out there with the younger guys and some of the practice squad guys and just going through plays with them. So he’s heavily involved, and he wants to do whatever he can to help this team be better. ... But to get more into that, you have to ask him.”
Cousins's future with the Falcons remains up in the air. He signed a four-year, $180 million contract with Atlanta in the offseason, but it's possible they could cut him before a $10 million signing bonus is expected in March.
Penix has gone 1–1 since taking over as the starting quarterback. He's completed 37-of-62 passes for 425 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in those two games. He's expected to finish out the 2024 regular season for the Falcons in Sunday's game vs. the Carolina Panthers. Technically, the Falcons are still in the playoff picture but have a very small chance of taking the last NFC spot.