Mics Caught Chiefs DC Giving Joe Burrow Big Compliment After Bengals Matchup Last Season
Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow have established somewhat of a rivalry the past few years as the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals continue to produce intense, close matchups.
Last season was no different as the Chiefs beat the Bengals 26-25 in Week 2. The two quarterbacks shared a quick hug after the game, but Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo made sure to pay Burrow quite a big compliment.
The quick exchange was caught by Netflix for the new season of Quarterback, in which Burrow's featured. Spagnuolo thinks highly of Burrow in comparison to Mahomes.
"Other than our guy, you're the best in the business," Spagnuolo said to Burrow. "I'm not saying that 'cuz you're standing here."
Spagnuolo is one of the most respected defensive coordinators in the league, so this is some high praise coming from him.
It makes sense, though, since Burrow is always tough competition for the Chiefs. The Bengals quarterback holds a 3-2 record over the Chiefs in his career, with the three wins coming from the first three times he faced Kansas City. The Bengals have dropped the two most recent contests against the Chiefs.
The Chiefs and Bengals don't play each other in 2025, unless they go head-to-head in the playoffs. We'll see who is victorious next matchup.