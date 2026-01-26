Mics Caught Drake Maye’s Fired-Up Reaction to Game-Winning First Down

The Patriots are headed to Super Bowl LX thanks in part to quarterback Drake Maye’s decision to run for a first down to seal the AFC championship game victory over the Broncos on Sunday.

With 1:57 left in the game as New England led 10–7, the Patriots needed to convert a first down on a third-and-5 play in order to win the game and book a trip to the Super Bowl. If they failed to do so, the Broncos would get the ball back with plenty of time to either tie up the game or win it.

Maye elected to run the ball himself, even though offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels called for the Patriots to hand off to running back Rhamondre Stevenson. Maye got the first down and the victory.

Inside the NFL caught the electrifying moment on audio for fans to hear the fired-up reaction Maye had to his seven-yard run.

“That’s how you do that!” Maye repeated five times while celebrating his first down.

The @DrakeMaye2 run that clinched the win for the @Patriots 🔥pic.twitter.com/yLsL7EulCo — Inside the NFL (@insidetheNFL) January 26, 2026

In just his second year, Maye could lead the Patriots to an NFL record-breaking seventh Super Bowl title in two weeks when facing the Seahawks. He’s also still in the running to capture the NFL MVP award. And, he’s done all of this after the Patriots went 4–13 last season.

He has every right to be fired up.

