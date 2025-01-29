SI

Mics Caught Jordan Mailata’s Powerful Message to Frankie Luvu After Eagles’ Win

Andy Nesbitt

Jordan Mailata and Frankie Luvu shared a special moment after Sunday's NFC title game.
The Philadelphia Eagles blew out the Washington Commanders, 55-23, in last Sunday's NFC title game to advance to their second Super Bowl in three years where they'll face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs for an attempt at revenge on their last appearance.

While the Eagles and their fans rightfully had fun celebrating the win last Sunday, NFL Films picked up a great moment between Philadelphia's offensive left tackle Jordan Mailata and Washington's linebacker Frankie Luvu shortly after the final whistle.

Mailata and Luvu, who are both from American Samoa, took the time to meet up on the field and share some special words. Luvu was heard telling Mailata to "keep representing for our culture, bro." Mailata, meanwhile, had a powerful message for Luvu, who had to be disappointed about his season coming to an end.

"I gotta say, man, what a f------ year you had, man," Mailata said. "What a year. I'll see you in the offseason."

Their whole conversation was pretty great:

