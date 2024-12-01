Mike Evans Makes Ridiculous One-Handed TD Catch That Leaves NFL Fans Buzzing
Mike Evans keeps on impressing.
The veteran Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver made yet another incredible catch on Sunday to give his team an early 7-0 lead over the Carolina Panthers.
In the first quarter, the Buccaneers had the ball on Carolina's 2-yard line facing second-and-goal, when quarterback Baker Mayfield dropped back and lobbed a fade towards Evans on the left side of the end zone. The 31-year-old reached up and snared out out of the air with his right hand, before pulling it to his body and securing the 101st touchdown reception of his career.
Video of the catch is below.
And here's a slow motion look from another angle.
NFL fans were in awe of the grab from the five-time Pro Bowler.
Since he hauled in his 100th career touchdown reception a few weeks ago, there has been a lot of speculation about Evans's potential inclusion in the Hall of Fame. It shouldn't be much of a discussion at this point. He topped 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first 10 seasons in the NFL and is now in sole possession of ninth place on the all-time touchdown receptions list.
It's difficult to argue against Evans being a first-ballot Hall of Famer at this point and he's only 31.