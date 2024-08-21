NFL Fans Had Lots of Jokes About Mike McDaniel’s Relaxed Look at Dolphins Practice
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has become a favorite of NFL fans for his dry humor, memorable press conferences and, perhaps most importantly, for his impressive offensive play-calling.
NFL fans are once again buzzing about McDaniel, who, prior to a joint practice session with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, sported a rather relaxed look when he held a media session with reporters in Tampa, Fla. on Wednesday.
Donning a pair of shades and sporting a gold watch on his left wrist, McDaniel, styled hair and all, provided reporters with an update on injured star wide receiver Tyreek Hill's thumb.
NFL fans could only notice McDaniel's relaxed look, which led to plenty of jokes on social media.
Judging by the majority of these NFL fans' reactions, it's not clear whether McDaniel will be pacing the sidelines for the Dolphins or lobbying for a lead role in a Miami Vice remake.
In all seriousness, 2024 figures to be an important year for McDaniel and the Dolphins, who improved by two wins last year but still suffered a defeat in the wild-card round of the playoffs, as they look to take the next step in the AFC.