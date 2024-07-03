Mississippi Newspaper Scared NFL Fans With Random Archie Manning Headline
A Mississippi newspaper scared NFL fans when it published a random story with an obituary-like headline on former NFL quarterback Archie Manning on Tuesday.
The Clarion-Ledger, the second-oldest company in the state of Mississippi, ran an article with this obituary-like headline: "Archie Manning: Ole Miss football legend, dad of Eli, Peyton, grandfather of Arch, is 75."
The post instantly scared NFL fans, who thought something had happened to Manning, the second overall pick in the 1971 NFL draft and a two-time Pro Bowl selection at QB.
Contrary to what this headline would make one believe, Manning is alive and well. And, as this fan pointed out, it's not even Manning's birthday, which was on May 19.
So, the Clarion-Ledger, with a word salad headline filled with search-friendly terms, wrote a piece letting NFL fans know that Manning is 75 years old— 44 days after he turned 75.
Oh, and those looking for some form of written content from the story would be disappointed. Mississippi's largest newspaper instead compiled seemingly every known photograph taken of Manning and spliced them together into one gigantic photo album.
Surely there was a better way.