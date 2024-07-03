SI

Mississippi Newspaper Scared NFL Fans With Random Archie Manning Headline

The daily newspaper had fans panicking over its obituary-like Manning headline.

Dec 3, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; (L to R) Former NFL quarterbacks Eli Manning, Archie Manning, and Peyton Manning pose with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey (2nd Left) prior to the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
A Mississippi newspaper scared NFL fans when it published a random story with an obituary-like headline on former NFL quarterback Archie Manning on Tuesday.

The Clarion-Ledger, the second-oldest company in the state of Mississippi, ran an article with this obituary-like headline: "Archie Manning: Ole Miss football legend, dad of Eli, Peyton, grandfather of Arch, is 75."

The post instantly scared NFL fans, who thought something had happened to Manning, the second overall pick in the 1971 NFL draft and a two-time Pro Bowl selection at QB.

Contrary to what this headline would make one believe, Manning is alive and well. And, as this fan pointed out, it's not even Manning's birthday, which was on May 19.

So, the Clarion-Ledger, with a word salad headline filled with search-friendly terms, wrote a piece letting NFL fans know that Manning is 75 years old— 44 days after he turned 75.

Oh, and those looking for some form of written content from the story would be disappointed. Mississippi's largest newspaper instead compiled seemingly every known photograph taken of Manning and spliced them together into one gigantic photo album.

Surely there was a better way.

Tim Capurso is a Staff Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. Previously he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, College Football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Tim grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, Tim enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

