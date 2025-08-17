Mitchell Trubisky Had Sage Advice for Caleb Williams Ahead of Second NFL Season
It's not so easy being the Bears' starting quarterback.
Caleb Williams, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft, was seen as a generational prospect with all the traits needed to become an exceptional quarterback, yet as a rookie, even he couldn't overcome the woes that seem to plague every Chicago signal-caller. Williams flashed his talent during his rookie season, but he took too many sacks, lost 10 consecutive games and struggled to find consistency while dealing with instability across the team and coaching staff.
All eyes will be on Williams as he looks to rebound from his rookie year and take steps forward under new head coach Ben Johnson, who has proven himself one of the league's best offensive minds over the last couple years.
Though the pressure will be on and there's no guarantee that Williams will succeed, former Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky would advise Williams simply not to take the opportunity for granted.
"It is a fish bowl, but at the same time I'd say enjoy it, really take it all in," Trubisky said, via the CHGO Bears podcast. "I only had it for four years, but I wish I had it for longer to be honest. Take it in, enjoy the process, all eyes are on you in this city. It's really a privilege, and there is a lot of pressure that comes with that, but it's a privilege. I miss that, it's a lot of fun to be the franchise guy, especially in a city like this."
The No. 2 pick by the Bears in the 2017 NFL draft, Trubisky was once, like Williams currently, expected to be the future of the franchise. He helped the Bears reach the postseason in his second season, but by the start of his fourth season, Chicago had declined his fifth-year option and traded for Nick Foles to compete for the starting job. Trubisky would see significant starting time that season, but since the end of that 2020 campaign, he has bounced around the league primarily as a backup quarterback while the Bears have taken two other quarterbacks in the first round.
Trubisky and Williams are of course different quarterbacks, and Trubisky's inability to become the long-term Bears' quarterback doesn't mean Williams can't. However, Trubisky is far from the first Bears quarterback to flame out, and the position has consistently eluded the organization since Sid Luckman retired in the early 1950s.
Williams is determined to be the Bears' franchise guy—as well as the first Bears quarterback to throw for 4,000 yards in a season—but only time will tell if Chicago will finally have their true answer at the position.