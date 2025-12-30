MNF Booth, NFL World Baffled by Missed PI Call on Rams’ Final Drive in Loss to Falcons
The Rams were unable to pull off the comeback against the Falcons on Monday Night Football in part because of a missed pass interference call.
After trailing the Falcons 21-0, the Rams overcame a three-touchdown deficit and tied up the game at 24-24 late in the fourth quarter. The Falcons responded with a field goal to take a 27-24 lead, leaving the Rams with 21 seconds to try and equal or beat the score.
In the final seconds, quarterback Matthew Stafford attempted four passes deep down the field to try and get Los Angeles into field goal range. On second down, Stafford perfectly threw a pass to receiver Tutu Atwell, but Atwell was unable to come down with the pass in part because Falcons cornerback Dee Alford was restraining his left arm.
Alford, however, was not called for pass interference, a decision that seemed to baffle both the broadcast crew and much of the viewers tuning in for the game.
“They missed a pass interference,” Joe Buck said.
“I agree with you. He goes up kind of with one arm. He’s holding that arm down. I think that’s pass interference,” rules analyst Russell Yurk said. He added, “That first arm it’s hand-fighting, but the second time he holds that left arm down right when he’s trying to make the catch, that's a pass interference.”
Troy Aikman played devil’s advocate a bit by saying “that’s a hard one to pick up.” Yurk agreed but still acknowledged that’s it’s a penalty.
Had Alford been called for pass interference, the Rams would have immediately entered field goal position and had the chance to either win or tie the game. Instead, they fall to the Falcons.
The no-call was crucial, but it is simultaneously true that the Rams blew several chances in the game. On the first play of that final drive, Stafford missed a wide open Xavier Smith on a play that also could have put them in field goal range. On their third play, Puka Nacua was unable to haul in a tough catch on the sideline.
The Rams also cost themselves earlier in the game with a bevy of mistakes. Stafford threw three interceptions—more than half as many as he’d previously thrown all season—and the Rams opted to go for it on 4th-and-3 rather than attempt a field goal. Stafford instead threw an interception, and the difference in the game was three points.
The Rams might have been on the wrong side of some tough calls over the last couple games, but they certainly could have done themselves more favors in this loss.