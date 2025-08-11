Dan Campbell Shares Positive Update on Safety Morice Norris
Dan Campbell shared on Monday that Lions safety Morice Norris is back with the team and that he's doing "good." Norris is in concussion protocol, and he will be re-evaluated in 10 to 14 days.
This is great news given that Norris was taken off the field in an ambulance on Friday night during Detroit's preseason game vs. the Falcons. It was a scary scene, but Norris seems to be progressing in the right direction after a short hospital stay.
The Lions–Falcons game ended up getting suspended as both teams couldn't focus on football after what happened to Norris on the field. The two teams let the clock run down as they held hands and prayed for the safety.
After the game, Campbell shared with media that Norris was at a local hospital, and that he was breathing, talking and was moving some. Norris gave an update to fans on Sunday saying he was "all good" and thanked everyone for their well wishes.
While Norris likely won't join in on any football activities any time soon, it's great news that he's doing well.