Myles Garrett Uses One Revealing Word to Describe His Ideal Browns Quarterback
Myles Garrett knows any successful NFL team will win through its quarterback play, and one word he used when discussing quarterbacks stood out in a recent interview.
Garrett recently agreed to a massive contract extension to stay with the Cleveland Browns, but he had previously expressed dissatisfaction with the franchise, going so far as to request a trade. One of Cleveland's biggest issues over the past few seasons has been its quarterback play.
During an interview with ESPN Cleveland, Garrett discussed the team's spot at No. 2 in the 2025 NFL draft and what it means for the franchise. The last two teams to have the No. 2 pick were the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders, who selected C.J. Stroud and Jayden Daniels, respectively.
"Any team that's going to go far needs a quarterback and one that's young, can learn and is willing to be patient with the process," Garrett said. "There's going to be some bumps in the road. It's going to be some learning pains. But us as a team has to be able to be a landing pad for him to fall back on, and know being on the defensive side, to help him out whenever things go wrong."
The key word there is "young." Garrett is implying the Browns need to draft a young quarterback to develop and grow with the franchise. He likely feels done with the Deshaun Watson era.
Cleveland has been closely tied to Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter as the draft approaches, but maybe they'll wind up landing their quarterback of the future, too.