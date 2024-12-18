Najee Harris Was Floored to Hear His Fumble Was Wrongly Credited to Russell Wilson
The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a costly fumble in the third quarter of Sunday's game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Steelers struggled to score again in the 27–13 loss.
This moment was seen as a potential turning point as the Steelers were down seven in the Eagles territory. But, running back Najee Harris fumbled the ball, and the Eagles scored a touchdown on their next drive.
Even though the video shows Harris fumbling the ball, the stat sheet credited it as a Russell Wilson fumble. Harris was informed of this on Wednesday and was floored. He took full responsibility for the fumble.
“I wasn’t? That’s crazy," Harris said, via Steelers Now's Aaron Becker. "The stat sheet may say that, nobody believes that. That was all on me. I don’t know why they put that on Russ's. That was all on me.”
Here's a video of the fumble in question.
Since the fumble was written on Wilson's stat line, it marks his first fumble of the season. Harris has zero official fumbles on his stat line.
Harris isn't going to dwell on this turnover, though, as the Steelers head into another tough matchup on Saturday vs. AFC North rivals the Baltimore Ravens.