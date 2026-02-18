New Lawsuit Accuses Chiefs WR Rashee Rice of Domestic Violence

A lawsuit against Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was filed by his former partner Dacoda Jones on Monday.

In the lawsuit, Jones detailed a long history of abuse which occurred from December of 2023 to July of 2025. The accusations include acts of physical violence, some of which allegedly occurred while she was pregnant. Jones and Rice have two children together.

Jesse Newell of The Athletic reported some of the allegations within the lawsuit:

“Defendant Rashee Rice and Plaintiff Dacoda Jones lived together. Following an escalation in violent behavior, in December, 2023, Defendant Rashee Rice strangled Plaintiff Dacoda Joans at their shared home in Victory Park, Texas. Defendant Rashee Rice continued to repeatedly assault Dacoda Jones over the course of their relationship through July, 2025. Defendant Rice has grabbed, choked, strangled, pushed, thrown, scratched, hit, and headbutted Ms. Jones, as well as hit her with inanimate objects. Additionally, he has engaged in other violent and abusive behaviors towards Ms. Jones, including throwing objects, destroying property, punching walls, and breaking furniture, as well as locking her out in the middle of the night. Many of these behaviors occurred while Ms. Jones was pregnant.”

The lawsuit, which was filed in Dallas County District Court, is seeking $1 million in damages.

The domestic violence allegations against Rice first surfaced in an Instagram post back in January. At the time, the Chiefs said the team was aware of the allegations against Rice and was in communication with the NFL, via Front Office Sports. The NFL said in January that it was reviewing the allegations.

Rice was suspended for the first six games of the 2025 NFL season stemming from his guilty plea in a street-racing incident in Dallas in March of 2024 which resulted in a multi-car collision. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years of probation.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated