NFL Dismisses Script-Writing 'Controversy' Over Viral Super Bowl Graphic

For those who believe in the conspiracy theory that the NFL is "scripted"—i.e., that league execs decide which teams will see success before the season even starts—Monday was a big day on the internet.

Why, you ask? Because in a graphic the NFL made and released on Sept. 4, 2025—one in which star players from every team line up before a larger-than-life Lombardi trophy—two key players just happened to be featured closest to the front: Sam Darnold and Drake Maye.

Of course, you'll recall that Maye and Darnold are the quarterbacks of the Patriots and Seahawks, both of which are headed to the Super Bowl in just under two weeks. Curious ...

This coincidence did not escape some eagle-eyed X (formerly Twitter) users;

Yep, this is really from September. Look all the way up front… https://t.co/zmhBHVXzJg — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) January 26, 2026

The "NFL is rigged" crowd will have a field day with this one



Back on opening night the official NFL account posted this Super Bowl graphic



Zoom in and get a look at which two QBs are front and center leading the way to Santa Clara 👀 https://t.co/UzymdPMoPi pic.twitter.com/y3NMWwbjR2 — Jared Smith (@jaredsmithbets) January 26, 2026

They really gave us the script in September https://t.co/ofeVgBdbPb — Drake Maye Lover (@drakemayeloverr) January 26, 2026

The craziest part of this photo isn’t just that Maye and Darnold are at the very front…👀



But it had all 4 of these guys at the back, not even close! 🤯 https://t.co/hcVU2MLC1K pic.twitter.com/lduiHCHHqx — Tyler Tamboline (@ToeTagginTambo) January 26, 2026

Scripted? 😂😂 This is from September. Zoom in and see if you can find a certain two quarterbacks leading the race to Super Bowl 60! https://t.co/LbJlKwI76I — Neil Reynolds (@neilreynoldsnfl) January 26, 2026

Well, it would seem the chatter got so loud (or the image went so viral) that the NFL has now felt compelled to respond.

"Re: the 'controversy' over this image—no," league spokesperson Brian McCarthy wrote on Monday morning.

Aww, c'mon.

Re: the “controversy” over this image - no. https://t.co/KHB55pDDvm — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) January 26, 2026

Well, you still can't deny that this is a pretty fun coincidence ... but it's sadly nothing more than that: a coincidence, indeed. At least it was fun while it lasted.

We'll see which guy—Darnold or Maye—finishes their walk to the big trophy on Feb. 8, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated