NFL Dismisses Script-Writing 'Controversy' Over Viral Super Bowl Graphic
For those who believe in the conspiracy theory that the NFL is "scripted"—i.e., that league execs decide which teams will see success before the season even starts—Monday was a big day on the internet.
Why, you ask? Because in a graphic the NFL made and released on Sept. 4, 2025—one in which star players from every team line up before a larger-than-life Lombardi trophy—two key players just happened to be featured closest to the front: Sam Darnold and Drake Maye.
Of course, you'll recall that Maye and Darnold are the quarterbacks of the Patriots and Seahawks, both of which are headed to the Super Bowl in just under two weeks. Curious ...
This coincidence did not escape some eagle-eyed X (formerly Twitter) users;
Well, it would seem the chatter got so loud (or the image went so viral) that the NFL has now felt compelled to respond.
"Re: the 'controversy' over this image—no," league spokesperson Brian McCarthy wrote on Monday morning.
Aww, c'mon.
Well, you still can't deny that this is a pretty fun coincidence ... but it's sadly nothing more than that: a coincidence, indeed. At least it was fun while it lasted.
We'll see which guy—Darnold or Maye—finishes their walk to the big trophy on Feb. 8, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.
