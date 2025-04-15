NFL Draft Dream Scenarios for All 32 Teams
NFL teams often have multiple draft plans because their No. 1 scenario rarely comes to fruition.
But draft dreams will come true for this story. Imagine Drake Maye getting to throw to Travis Hunter or Shedeur Sanders getting to reunite with Hunter on Sundays. Any team would love to have the two-way star from Colorado, but we expanded our creativity for our dream draft scenarios for all 32 teams.
Let’s get to dreaming with the NFL draft fast approaching.
Arizona Cardinals
Dream Scenario: Abdul Carter, Sanders selections after Kyler Murray trade
Let’s kick off with a spicy scenario. Murray hasn’t exactly been an ideal fit for coach Jonathan Gannon and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. There might be coaching differences after Murray said he would like to run more in 2025. Murray gets to try something new with Giants coach Brian Daboll, who needs to win now. Cardinals get more of a pocket quarterback in Sanders, who would be pick No. 16 in this scenario. Arizona gets New York’s No. 3 pick for Murray, and adds Carter to a defensive front that recently signed Josh Sweat.
Atlanta Falcons
Dream Scenario: Jalon Walker falls to No. 15; Kirk Cousins nets draft pick
The Cousins trade discussions partly stopped because the signal-caller is waiting for the draft to conclude to avoid another Michael Penix Jr. scenario. But is there really a trade market for him? Teams might be waiting for the Falcons to cut Cousins. A team willing to give up a pick and eat some of the money on Cousins’s contract would be a huge win for the organization. A bigger win would be to finally get a playmaker on the defensive front. Walker might be a better hybrid player than Carter.
Baltimore Ravens
Dream Scenario: Tetairoa McMillan becomes Lamar Jackson’s new weapon
Yes, Jackson continues to post prolific MVP-worthy seasons in spite of an underwhelming receiving corps. But they need a dominant pass catcher for the postseason, one capable of hauling in critical two-point conversions with the game on the line. And a receiver who can complement Zay Flowers. The big-body wideout out of Arizona can do that. McMillan thrives in grabbing contested passes.
Buffalo Bills
Dream Scenario: James Cook trade turns into Quinshon Judkins, Day 2 pick
Cook was instrumental in the success Josh Allen had last season, but he’s not on the level of Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey to command a contract worth around $15 million per year. With a high asking price and depth at running back in the draft, Buffalo would jump at the opportunity to flip Cook for a third-round pick. This dream scenario becomes even sweeter if the Bills take Judkins, the bruising running back out of Ohio State, in the first or second round.
Carolina Panthers
Dream Scenario: Swap picks with Patriots, land Carter at No. 4
The Panthers are in desperate need of a star edge rusher. They currently have a bunch of rotational players with D.J. Wonnum, Pat Jones II and Jadeveon Clowney. Carolina should do whatever it takes to land New England’s No. 4 pick if Carter somehow falls outside the top three. The Patriots could probably still take LSU tackle Will Campbell at No. 8 for a win-win scenario of pick swaps inside the top 10.
Chicago Bears
Dream Scenario: Select two offensive lineman to open draft
The Bears should not be content with the offensive line moves they have already made, including the trade for guard Joe Thuney and signing of center Drew Dalman. Chicago’s roster is in a good place, but that talent won’t go far without protecting Caleb Williams. Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou at No. 10 and a highly-rated guard such as Ohio State’s Donovan Jackson or North Dakota State’s Grey Zabel in the second round would be the perfect start to the Ben Johnson era in Chicago.
Cincinnati Bengals
Dream Scenario: Mykel Williams partners with Trey Hendrickson
For starters, the Bengals can’t afford to lose Hendrickson, last year’s sack leader with 17.5. They need to find a way to make it work and get him to report to training camp after messy contract negotiations that go back to last year. If they can do that, an ideal running mate for Hendrickson would be the 6'5", 265-pound edge player who showed plenty of flashes at Georgia. Williams played through a nagging ankle injury and still found a way to make an impact in 2024.
Cleveland Browns
Dream Scenario: Trade back into first round to reunite Hunter with Sanders
The Browns will likely be faced with the tough scenario of deciding between Carter and Hunter at No. 2. They’re the two best prospects in the draft, but a deciding factor could be Hunter’s chemistry with Sanders. These are dream scenarios, obviously, but there’s a strong possibility that the Browns are actually searching for ways to draft the two Colorado products in the first round. After missing badly on the Deshaun Watson trade, the Browns get aggressive again and land a second first-round pick to get Sanders to throw to Hunter at the pro level.
Dallas Cowboys
Dream Scenario: Trade up for Ashton Jeanty
The Cowboys have been complacent for far too long. Owner Jerry Jones likes to talk a big game and hasn’t made a splash move in recent memory. They already have Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb under contract. It’s time they add a workhorse running back to help the two star offensive players. The electrifying running back out of Boise State could be the difference maker for the Cowboys in 2025. Call the Raiders at No. 6 and don’t look back.
Denver Broncos
Dream Scenario: Bo Nix gets Matthew Golden, TreVeyon Henderson
Coach Sean Payton will be enticed to take the explosive Henderson at No. 20, but patience could be the right approach in a loaded draft for running backs. Golden has the skill set to be a quarterback’s best friend on money downs. After taking the Texas wide receiver, Payton’s patience pays off with Henderson still available in the second round. These moves set the stage for a monster Year 2 for Nix in Denver.
Detroit Lions
Dream Scenario: Mike Green available at No. 28
The 6'4", 248-pound Green is climbing up draft boards because of his impressive get-off speed. But if teams shy away from Green because he played at Marshall, this would benefit the Lions who are in need of edge-rusher help, especially with Aidan Hutchinson recovering from his leg injury. Green showed against Ohio State he’s capable of producing against stiff competition.
Green Bay Packers
Dream Scenario: Take a chance on James Pearce Jr.
Pearce is a freak athlete, but might need to land with the right coaching staff to help him reach his potential. The Packers could afford to bet big on Pearce with a well-balanced roster. This pick would also give Green Bay another option in case 2023 first-round pick Lukas Van Ness doesn’t pan out. The Packers could go a number of ways at No. 23, but it never hurts to have too many edge rushers, especially ones as athletic as Pearce.
Houston Texans
Dream Scenario: Land tackles Armand Membou, Josh Simmons
Perhaps the Texans had the right approach with shaking up their offensive line after back-to-back seasons of subpar play. But they can’t go into the season with Cam Robinson and Trent Brown as the only options at the tackle spots. Membou being available at No. 25 likely won’t happen, but stranger things have occurred in the draft. And it wouldn’t be a bad idea to double down at tackle with a second-round selection of Simmons, who would probably be the No. 1 tackle in this class if he didn’t sustain a season-ending knee injury in October.
Indianapolis Colts
Dream Scenario: Tyler Warren selection to revive Anthony Richardson’s career
Richardson had a rocky second season partly because of his poor accuracy. He needs a playmaker closer to the line of scrimmage to help him establish a rhythm early in games. Warren can do that as the best pass-catching tight end in this draft. He can also be an asset in the running game as a polished blocker, another area that would benefit the mobile Richardson.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Dream Scenario: Aggressively move up for Hunter
Maybe the Browns take Sanders No. 2 and the Giants opt to select Carter at No. 3. The Patriots, whose biggest needs are on the offensive line, could be willing to listen to an offer from the Jaguars for the No. 5 pick. New England can take Campell there and gain an extra draft pick for trading down one spot. The Jaguars then fill needs at multiple positions with Hunter, the standout wide receiver and cornerback. Coach Liam Coen’s playbook would extensively open up with Trevor Lawrence throwing to Brian Thomas Jr. and Hunter.
Kansas City Chiefs
Dream Scenario: Henderson falls in the lap of Andy Reid in Round 2
In my mock draft, I had the Chiefs taking Henderson at pick No. 31 instead of drafting an offensive lineman. In this dream scenario, the Chiefs get it all and draw a collective head shake from the rest of the league for getting Henderson in the second round after taking one of the top tackles at the end of the first. An improved offensive line with explosive playmakers such as Henderson and 2024 first-round pick Xavier Worthy could be enough to give Patrick Mahomes a dominant offense again.
Las Vegas Raiders
Dream Scenario: A bounty of picks from a team eyeing Jeanty at No. 6
Perhaps the Raiders’ predraft interest in Jeanty is just a smokescreen to get a team to give up multiple draft picks for the No. 6 pick. Las Vegas is set at quarterback after the trade for Geno Smith and has a bigger need at wide receiver, but this draft doesn’t have a wideout prospect worth a top-10 pick outside of Hunter, who will be long gone by this pick. The Raiders would be better off trading down and filling roster holes with more draft picks, but it needs to be a sweet deal to pass on a playmaker as good as Jeanty.
Los Angeles Chargers
Dream Scenario: Colston Loveland, Cam Skattebo play for Jim Harbaugh
The Chargers desperately need pass catchers, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they should solely draft wide receivers. Loveland, a top-rated tight end, has reliable hands and familiarity with Harbaugh from their days together at Michigan. As for Skattebo, he’s the perfect Harbaugh player because of the edge he plays with on the field. But don’t overlook what he provides as a pass-catching running back. Loveland, Skattebo and 2024 second-round pick Ladd McConkey would form a good trio of skill players for Justin Herbert.
Los Angeles Rams
Dream Scenario: Jihaad Campbell, Jaxson Dart to open draft
General manager Les Snead isn’t known for valuing off-ball linebackers, but Campbell is a versatile defender who can become a Swiss Army knife for an L.A. defense that desperately needs help behind the stout defensive line. If Campbell is somehow available at No. 26, this pick would address many defensive needs, giving the team flexibility to draft a quarterback on Day 2. L.A. is missing a second rounder, but that pick could magically appear if Dart makes it to Friday of draft week. This could be the Rams’ final season with Matthew Stafford.
Miami Dolphins
Dream Scenario: Trade Tyreek Hill for Patriots’ No. 4 pick, select Will Campbell
It’s time the Dolphins look in the mirror and accept that their aggressive moves for veteran talent didn’t do much the past few seasons. They can begin the rebuild by getting a receiver-needy team, like the Patriots, to cough up a high draft pick. (Yes, I know the two teams are in the same division.) This would certainly be a dream scenario because a top-five pick is too rich for a player in his age-31 season. But the Patriots did just overspend for a handful of free agents after a few years of struggling to get talent in the post-Tom Brady era. Miami says goodbye to the all-gas-no-brakes era and takes the safe pick to repair the offensive line.
Minnesota Vikings
Dream Scenario: Get an extra 2026 second-rounder, trade out of first round
The Vikings are a strong candidate to trade out of the first round because they don’t have pressing roster needs and might not see an enticing player at No. 24. They get a team here to relinquish a second-round pick next year and return on the clock in the second round to see South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori still available.
New England Patriots
Dream Scenario: Hunter falls to No. 4
Yes, earlier I had a dream scenario with the Patriots trading the No. 4 pick with Hunter still on the board. But even if they don’t get a hard-to-refuse deal in this very unlikely scenario, coach Mike Vrabel would still jump for joy if the Patriots come away with Hunter. Imagine Hunter being paired with Christian Gonzalez to cover wideouts while also catching bombs from Maye in the same game. Joe Milton III’s impressive Week 18 performance in a meaningless game against the Bills really hurt the Patriots’ odds of landing Hunter. Makes sense why he was traded to Dallas.
New Orleans Saints
Dream Scenario: Sanders available at No. 9; take Walter Nolen at No. 40
Sanders to the Saints might no longer seem like a dream after the shoulder injury to Derek Carr. New Orleans shouldn’t overthink this if Sanders makes it to No. 9. But as for a greedy scenario, the Saints would certainly get their rebuild going in the right direction if they nab Nolen, the massive defensive tackle out of Ole Miss, in the second round after taking Sanders.
New York Giants
Dream Scenario: Hunter, Kelvin Banks Jr., Tyler Shough with first three picks
These three picks to open the draft would make up for the Giants not landing a franchise quarterback with a top-three pick. New York no longer needs to reach for a signal-caller after signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. But they shouldn’t shy away from adding another option. Shough might be the most pro-ready quarterback in this class. The Louisville QB could be available in the third round. New York also has needs on the interior of the offensive line. Better protection would allow the TBD starting quarterback time to throw downfield to Hunter and Malik Nabers.
New York Jets
Dream Scenario: Mason Graham joins Quinnen Williams in New York
Most mock drafts have Graham going No. 5 to the Jaguars. But perhaps teams get concerned about the undersized Michigan defensive tackle. This would be a massive gain for the Jets, who would get to pair the 6' 3", 320-pound Graham with Williams in the middle of Aaron Glenn’s defense.
Philadelphia Eagles
Dream Scenario: Selects Georgia product in first round
There are several possibilities for the defending Super Bowl champions at pick No. 32. But they should just draft a Georgia defender because that seems to work for GM Howie Roseman. Georgia products Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith Jr., Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean are starters on Philadelphia’s stout defense. Perhaps Roseman makes a splash move to trade up for one of the Georgia edge rushers, Walker or Mykel Williams.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Dream Scenario: Sanders drops to No. 21; pass on Aaron Rodgers
Rodgers should hurry up and sign with the Steelers in case Sanders slides in the first round. Sanders excels with timing and accuracy, two traits that could make him a Day 1 starter in the NFL. Pittsburgh has George Pickens and DK Metcalf and has invested in the offensive line in recent drafts to allow a rookie starting quarterback to have immediate success. The Steelers shouldn’t let their 2022 draft miss with Kenny Pickett scare them away from drafting a quarterback in the first round.
San Francisco 49ers
Dream Scenario: Patriots trade for Brandon Aiyuk; gain picks to retool roster
The 49ers should pick up the phone and find out whether the Patriots are still interested in Aiyuk. New England can take on his hefty contract to become Maye’s No. 1 wideout. San Francisco needs all the draft picks and cap relief it can get to make up for the talent it lost in free agency.
Seattle Seahawks
Dream Scenario: Tyler Booker, Zabel find way to Seattle
I was critical of the Seahawks signing Sam Darnold after trading Smith. But this signing would look so much better if Seattle addresses its offensive line needs through the draft. Regardless of how they do it, the Seahawks should find a way to draft these two standout guards with their first two picks. Poor protection doomed Darnold at the worst time late last season in Minnesota.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Dream Scenario: Add multiple Texas A&M defenders
Coach Todd Bowles would do wonders if Tampa Bay selects a few defensive lineman from Texas A&M such as Shemar Stewart, Nic Scourton and Shemar Turner. That must have been a beefy front in College Station.
Tennessee Titans
Dream Scenario: Titans pair Cam Ward with Luther Burden III
Grabbing Ward at No. 1 is already an ideal scenario for Tennessee, but it can make it better by adding an explosive player such as Burden. The Missouri wideout has the skill set to be a YAC monster at the next level.
Washington Commanders
Dream Scenario: Commanders move up for Will Johnson
The trade for Marshon Lattimore didn’t do much for the Commanders last year because he missed games due to injury and struggled on the field when available. His days of being a No. 1 corner might be over. Washington can account for that by adding Johnson, who has the most upside among the cornerback draft prospects this year.