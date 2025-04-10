Kyler Murray Wants to Make This Change to Cardinals Offense
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals move into the third year of Drew Petzing's offense in the desert, the second of which where Kyler Murray will be healthy and starting on opening day.
The Cardinals' offense has seen its fair share of criticism under Petzing's tenure, one of which comes with the intentional leg usage of Murray.
Murray, considered to be one of the more athletic rushers at the quarterback, hasn't exactly been a focal point in the rushing attack. Murray's 4.5 rushing attempts per game could increase in 2025.
At least, if the quarterback had it his way.
"I do feel like I have to run more next year," Murray told PHNX (h/t Bleacher Report). "I'm open to running more next year, just because it's such a weapon, you know, it's such a weapon."
"Like when I hand the ball off obviously I hand the ball off to James (Conner), I hand off to Trey (Benson), we're a very good rushing team, which is a great thing. But when Lamar (Jackson) hands the ball off everybody is like 'Ahh,' like you can relax, Josh (Allen) hands the ball off, 'Ahh,' you know what I mean? So I think for us, part of the emphasis going into next season is conceptually on time, I feel I'm one of the best in the league."
Murray will be entering his second year post-ACL recovery, which could give him the green light to fully return.
"Honestly, they say, Year 2 (post-knee injury) is the best year, and honestly how I feel right now is as if it never happened," he said. "Talking to (offensive coordinator) Drew (Petzing) and Izzy (QBs coach Israel Woolfork), feeling like going into this year I'll be able to do whatever I want to do."