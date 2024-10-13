NFL Fans Loved Dan Campbell’s Hilarious Move on Lions’ First Play vs. Cowboys
Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions are back in Dallas on Sunday battling the Cowboys for the first time since their controversial loss to Dak Prescott and Co. last year.
Lions fans will likely never forget that ending in 2023. And judging from the team's first play on Sunday, their coach hasn't forgotten about it, either.
Last year the Lions scored a touchdown in the final minute to make it a one-point game. They then decided to go for two in an attempt to win the game and thought they did just that when offensive lineman Taylor Decker caught a pass in the end zone. Refs however threw a flag and ruled that a different offensive lineman, Dan Skipper, had reported as an eligible receiver and took the points off the board. The Lions ended up losing the game 20-19.
So what did Campbell and the Lions do on their first play on Sunday? They had Skipper report as an eligible receiver.
Fans loved it: