NFL Fans Roast Russell Wilson for New Corny Three-Word Slogan for Giants
Another NFL season, another corny Russell Wilson catchphrase.
Wilson signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants this past week and hasn't wasted any time making the Big Apple his new home. The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback shared a fired-up post about returning to MetLife and was recently seen throwing a football at a Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.
Wilson joining Jameis Winston in the Giants' quarterback room has already elicited lots of chuckles from NFL fans ahead of his Year 14 season. The 36-year-old also inadvertently made himself the hapless target of more teasing after revealing what seems to be another corny slogan for his new team.
"What's up guys, Russell Wilson here," Wilson said in an introductory video shared to social media. "Man, I'm so excited to be here, and let's make sure we make this happen. Let's do whatever it takes. Go Big Blue."
It's not quite as eye roll-inducing as "Broncos Country, let's ride," but it didn't make Giants fans feel too confident about the upcoming season, either.
Fans couldn't resist roasting Wilson for his latest tagline: