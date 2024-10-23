SI

NFL Fans Think DeAndre Hopkins Dropped Huge Hint About Chiefs Trade Days Ago

The ex-Titans wide receiver posted a video of himself jamming to a Taylor Swift song.

Kristen Wong

The Kansas City Chiefs acquired veteran wideout DeAndre Hopkins from the Tennessee Titans in a high-profile trade on Wednesday that sent shockwaves across the NFL world. Hopkins himself, however, likely knew about the move for a little while longer.

Fans started to connect the dots on when Hopkins may have started packing his bags for Kansas City based on some casual internet sleuthing. 

Exactly four days ago, the then-Titans wide receiver shared a post on his Instagram account with the caption, “Rumor has it.” Among the montage of photos was a heartwarming video of him, his wife and his daughter in the car listening to “22” by Taylor Swift, the girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. 

Coincidence? Fans think not.

The Chiefs gave up a conditional fourth-round pick for Hopkins in the hopes of boosting their pass-catching corps as they chase the historic three-peat this year. Hopkins, a 12-year veteran and five-time Pro Bowler, has 15 catches for 173 yards and one touchdown through six games with the Titans.

