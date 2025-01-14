SI

NFL Films' Slo-Mo Shot of Josh Allen's Fourth-Down TD Pass vs. Broncos is Too Cool

Andy Nesbitt

Josh Allen Made this look way too easy on Sunday.
Josh Allen Made this look way too easy on Sunday.
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills blew out the Denver Broncos, 31-7, at home last Sunday to set up a dream matchup with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round. But before we get to that showdown, which will also be played in Buffalo, we need to take one more look back at one of the coolest plays from wild-card weekend.

We're talking, of course, about Allen's 24-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter that came on a 4th-and-1 play and gave the Bills a 21-7 lead. The MVP candidate scrambled around for a little bit before firing a strike to Ty Johnson in the back of the end zone for the score.

The great folks at NFL Films captured the play in a brilliant video that the Bills rightfully called cinema. Check this out, and look at how composed Allen was while he waited to find Johnson in the end zone:

Too good.

Speaking of too good, that Ravens-Bills showdown can't get here quick enough.

