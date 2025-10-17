NFL Friday Injury Updates: What We Know Heading Into Week 7 (Live Updates)
It's not as if there are ever quiet Sundays in the NFL, but this Sunday will take on crucial importance with the halfway point of the season drawing near.
Can the Eagles kick their offense into gear against the undermanned Vikings? Whose breakthrough is more real—the Colts' or the Chargers'? What about the Broncos—can they topple an improved Giants team? What is the state of the Commanders and Cowboys' eternal rivalry?
All these questions and more will be answered—but first, fans need to get straight which injured players are playing and which are sitting out. Here are the injury updates you need to digest as the business week draws to a close.
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys (ankle)
Lamb participated in practice Friday and will return against Washington, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network indicated Friday, citing the Oklahoma product's removal from the injury report. Lamb last played on Sept. 21, when he sprained his ankle in Dallas's 31–14 loss to the Bears. In three games this season, the four-time Pro Bowler has caught 16 passes for 222 yards.
Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Cardinals (concussion)
Concussed during the Cardinals' 31–27 loss to Indianapolis Sunday, Harrison is off the injury report and slated to return, as Bo Brack of PHNX Sports reported. Whether he will catch passes from quarterback Kyler Murray—limited in practice all week with a foot injury—remains to be seen. Harrison has produced a so-so sophomore season so far, catching 22 passes for 338 yards and two touchdowns in six games so far.
J.J. McCarthy, QB, Vikings (ankle)
McCarthy, who has been on Minnesota for two years, still has just two NFL games to his name—having missed his entire rookie year with a meniscus injury and over a month of this season with a high ankle sprain. That will almost certainly not change this week, as the Vikings indicated via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that McCarthy would serve as their emergency third quarterback against Philadelphia. In his two starts, McCarthy has completed 24 of 41 passes for two touchdowns against three interceptions.
Puka Nacua, WR, Rams (ankle)
Nacua, who seems to have fully come into his own this year as one of the best wide receivers in football, will miss the Rams' game against the Jaguars Sunday morning in London. In Los Angeles's 17–3 win over the Ravens Sunday, Nacua managed two catches for 28 yards, but left with a sprained ankle. The BYU product leads the NFL in both targets and first downs receiving; his 102.7 yards per game trail only division rival Jaxson Smith-Njigba of the Seahawks.
Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders (quadriceps)
Like Lamb, McLaurin has not played since September; he sustained a quadriceps injury in the Commanders' 41–24 win over the Raiders, just under a month after signing a $96 million contract extension. Washington announced Friday that McLaurin will miss the Commanders' game against the Cowboys, which coach Dan Quinn called "frustrating for him" via team reporter Zach Selby. The two-time Pro Bowler has caught 10 passes for 149 yards in three games.
Joe Alt, OT, Chargers (ankle) and Quentin Johnston, WR, Chargers (hamstring)
Alt is doubtful for Los Angeles's game against the Colts, while Johnston is good to go per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Alt, a solid starter for the Chargers as a rookie a year ago, has played in four games in 2025; Johnston appears to be enjoying a breakthrough in his third year with 26 catches for 377 yards and four touchdowns. Both Alt and Johnston missed Los Angeles's narrow 29–27 win over the Dolphins last Sunday.
Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers (toe)
The 49ers' quarterback situation has been under the microscope for the entirety of coach Kyle Shanahan's tenure, and this week will be no different as San Francisco gives (per ESPN's Adam Schefter) Mac Jones his fifth start of the season. Purdy has battled turf toe on and off this season, last playing in the 49ers' 26–21 loss to the Jaguars on Sept. 28. In two games this year, Purdy has completed 48 of 73 passes for four touchdowns and four interceptions.
Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders (knee)
Bowers, an All-Pro performer as a rookie, is doubtful for the Raiders' rivalry game against the Chiefs Sunday, per the team injury report via Anthony Galaviz of the Fresno Bee. The Georgia product has been injured on and off for almost the entirety of this season, having hurt his knee against the Patriots in early September and aggravated that injury against the Bears on Sept. 28. Bowers has caught 19 passes for 225 yards this year in parts of four games.