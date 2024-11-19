NFL Insider Explains Why Aaron Rodgers’s Time With Jets Could Soon Be Over
The Aaron Rodgers-New York Jets Experience has generated thousands of headlines but only three victories over its two-year existence. Sunday's disaster against the Indianapolis Colts dropped Gang Green to 3-8 on the year and they'll likely need to go on a shocking six-game winning streak in order to sneak into the playoffs. There are a lot of people who could totally see this coming but it's still come as a major shock to some people on television who got super excited about the Jets' prospects as recently as the Davante Adams trade.
It feels apropos to mention that facts don't care about feelings and the simple fact is that Rodgers is 40 years-old and would turn 41 right around the time the 2025 NFL playoff picture is taking real shape. So if it's not an open question as to the Jets' desire to have the quarterback back next year, it should be.
The Athletic's football insider Dianna Russini was asked about the situation Tuesday morning during her weekly Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz appearance and it sounds like neither she nor anyone involved in the situation has any idea what will happen.
"I don't know," she said. "I don't think the Jets know if they want him back and I don't know if Aaron Rodgers knows if he wants to. I just think his options aren't going to be what they were. The New York Jets signed up for an MVP-caliber quarterback. They did not get an MVP-caliber quarterback... I don't think it's a lock that these guys come back together next year."
Poor Stugotz, a long-suffering Jets fan who allowed himself to dream of better days, was then put on the spot by Russini as to what he'd like to see the team do.
And he's ready to move on. When you've lost Stugotz, things are very bad.
Really, none of this should be shocking. The list of reasons the Jets would want Rodgers back and the reasons he would want to come back are pretty short. It's probably best for all parties if he tries to find some late-career success somewhere else and, honestly, it'd be foolish to bet against him doing just that—even if the past two years have been rough.