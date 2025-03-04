Steelers Favor One Quarterback Ahead of Free Agency Next Week
The Pittsburgh Steelers added two notable quarterbacks ahead of the 2024 season. Former Chicago Bears starter Justin Fields began the season under center, going 4–2 before giving way to veteran Russell Wilson, who began the season recovering from injury. It was Wilson's show the rest of the way, a run that began with four straight wins before a late-season swoon that saw him finish with a 6–5 record as starter and a loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs.
While Mike Tomlin and his staff thought that Wilson was the best option down the stretch, even as the offense struggled late in the season, it sounds like the Steelers believe it is the 25-year-old Fields who is worth investing in long term. Both players are set to hit free agency.
As Pittsburgh sorts out its quarterback situation for 2025, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that the team is leaning towards bringing back Fields, and not Wilson, free agent Aaron Rodgers or the other options out there.
"It certainly seems, according to the words of several Steelers executives over the last couple weeks, that they're likely to go with one of those options for this year," Rapoport said. "As of right now, based on my understanding, Justin Fields is more likely to be the starting quarterback of the Steelers than Russell Wilson. They do not have a deal, Fields has a really good market heading into free agency."
Fields completed a career-high 65.8% of his passes for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and one interception in '24, adding 289 yards and five scores on the ground.