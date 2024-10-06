Saints 'Most Aggressive' Team in Davante Adams Trade Talks With at Least Four Involved
Davante Adams is up for grabs. The star wide receiver has informed the Las Vegas Raiders (2-2 heading into Week 5) that he would like to be traded. The Raiders are, of course, under no technical obligation to trade the star, but in the modern NFL, it often behooves teams to attempt to placate star players who wish to depart and get value while they can.
Adams, 31 and a six-time Pro Bowler, is a veteran receiver who has aged well and can still be a meaningful part of a competitive offense. He reached superstardom and All-Pro status with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, and for that reason, his reported preference is to land with the New York Jets, where Rodgers now plays.
But Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday night that the most aggressive team is the New Orleans Saints, though the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers are described as "in the mix," along with the Jets and Saints.
Derek Carr quarterbacks the Saints, another pro that Adams has played with. In 2022, Adams led the league in receiving touchdowns while catching passes from Carr.
The situation is far from resolving, with Rapoport also suggesting the Raiders are content to let the situation ride if they can't extract value for the star.
New Orleans was aggressively attempting to court Carr during the 2023 offseason as well, offering to trade for him outright (and agreeing to the framework of a deal) rather than him hitting free agency, which allowed them to host him on a visit before any other team. Carr, instead, opted to hit free agency, eventually signing with New Orleans in the open market. It has been reported that their willingness to trade for him was a reason he signed.