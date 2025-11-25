NFL Makes Disciplinary Decision for Panthers' Tre’von Moehrig After 'MNF' Altercation
The NFL has announced its disciplinary decision for Panthers safety Tre'von Moehrig, who was involved in a postgame altercation with 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings during Week 12's iteration of Monday Night Football.
Moehrig has been suspended for one game without pay for unsportsmanlike conduct, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Carolina defender is reportedly appealing the ruling, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Things got chippy after the game on Monday night, when Jennings approached Moehrig and took a swipe at him. The pair were pretty quickly broken up, but apparently, Jennings' anger stemmed from a moment earlier in the game, when Moehrig unnecessarily hit the receiver below the belt. Officials missed it in the moment, but now, Moehrig has received a punishment for the unsportsmanlike conduct, which is what led to the brief fight.
“The TV is going to tell you what happened man,” Jennings told reporters after the fact. “I was just responding, to me, [to] some childish behavior. That’s all it was.”
Meanwhile, according to Moehrig, the hit “just manifested,” he said. “[Jennings] wanted to do some stuff after the play, talking crazy, so that’s all there is to it.” He added that the receiver allegedly hit him in the back at one point, as well.
The incident is just the latest in an NFL season seemingly rife with postgame brawls and in-game fracases. There was the Jalen Carter spitting incident from the start of the year; the recent spitting incident between Jalen Ramsey and Ja'Marr Chase; the Brian Branch and Juju Smith-Schuster fight from October; and now this.
Whether or not Jennings will receive a punishment for retaliating is unclear. But we know Moehrig will not be out on the field vs. the 9–2 Rams come Sunday, Nov. 30, barring an appeal win.