Bengals Star Ja’Marr Chase Issues Statement on Jalen Ramsey Spitting Incident
Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase was suspended for Sunday’s game against the Patriots after he was caught on video spitting at Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey. It wound up costly for Chase’s team, as Cincinnati lost a winnable game against New England, 26-20, and Chase’s talents were sorely missed—especially after fellow star wideout Tee Higgins was forced to exit with a concussion.
On Monday, after serving the suspension, Chase released a statement on social media acknowledging the incident and apologizing to the parties involved, as well as his fans.
Below is the statement in full:
“To my team, fans, the Bengals organization, the Steelers organization, and the NFL community:
“Please know I am speaking from my heart when I say I take full responsibility for my actions during last Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh.
“What I did was wrong. The circumstances don’t matter. My passion for the game is no excuse. There’s zero place in our sport—or in life—for that level of disrespect.
“I want to personally apologize to everyone within the Pittsburgh Steelers organization. I let my emotions in the moment get the better of me. I can only hope and trust you know none of it represents who I am—not as a competitor, teammate, or person.
“I also want to apologize to my coaches, teammates, and organization for not meeting my own standards as a leader of this team.
“This has been a tough season with some incredibly hard losses. We’ve all been frustrated. But instead of stepping up with calm, class, and leadership, I let you down. My having to sit out yesterday’s game makes my actions even more inexcusable. I won’t let it happen again.
“Finally, I want to apologize to my fans.
“I do not take anyone who wears my jersey for granted. I do not take my position as a role model lightly. As someone who strives to lead with character and authenticity, I should have taken immediate accountability for what happened.
“I am committed to earning back your respect—not just with words, but with my actions, day after day, on and off the field.
“I promise to keep learning from this and set a higher standard for myself moving forward.”
Chase denied spitting on Ramsey after his ejection and appealed his suspension, but is taking full ownership here. Ramsey was also ejected for punching Chase after his actions and said afterwards, “[Chase] spit on me... I don't give a f--- about football after that, respectfully.”
It’s surely good for the franchise to see Chase owning up to the incident, but the game he had to miss will loom large regardless. A win would have put Cincy at 4-7 and given them a puncher’s chance at the postseason. Now, however, the Bengals are now 3-8 with virtually no hope at a playoff berth even with the impending return of Joe Burrow. There’s no guarantee Chase would have turned the tide against New England on Sunday, but he wasn’t even granted the opportunity because he lost control in the heat of the moment against Pittsburgh.
Chase will be on the field along with Burrow on Thanksgiving against the Ravens. The star wideout should be extra motivated to show out after costing his team so dearly.