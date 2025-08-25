NFL Names Abercrombie & Fitch Official Fashion Partner in Multi-Year Pact
Fashion, meet football.
The NFL and Abercrombie & Fitch announced on Monday morning a multi-year partnership naming the clothing company an Official NFL Fashion Partner—the first of its kind for a league sponsor. Abercrombie launched NFL-licensed items and apparel beginning in 2022, and the two sides will now look to build on their success by redefining fan style "through a fashion-first lens."
While professional sports leagues have partnered with athletic brands for decades, the collaborations with fashion brands are a newer phenomenon. The NBA and WNBA have fully embraced the tunnel walk, with some players get as much attention for their fashion as they do for their play on the court. The NFL has been a bit slower to lean into the shift, but the league has plenty of stars dedicated to fashion, and seems ready to capitalize on the moment.
"As the NFL continues to evolve, we are partnering with brands that share our strategic vision," said
NFL senior vice president of global partnerships Tracie Rodburg. "Naming Abercrombie & Fitch as an official sponsor reinforces our position as a growing leader in the fashion community, creating deeper connections with our fans at the convergence of fandom and fashion and celebrating our players’ dynamic style."
The partnership between the two sides includes the launch of Abercrombie's "Style Concierge,” a service that will provide NFL athletes with both curated outfits and direct access to in-house styling experts. NFL stars Christian McCaffrey, Amon-Ra St. Brown, CeeDee Lamb, and Tee Higgins—already known for their style off the field—will not only be featured in the "Style Concierge" campaign, but have also designed a limited-edition apparel that will be available for purchase this upcoming season.
Other NFL players who will receive early access to the "Style Concierge" service include Fred Warner, Drake Maye, Cooper DeJean, and Jake Ferguson.
Both men's and women's apparel representing all 32 NFL teams—including hoodies, sweatshirts, t-shirts, and more—are now available in select Abercrombie stores and at Abercrombie.com.