NFL Owner Complains Raiders Getting 'Unfair Advantage' With Tom Brady's Roles
One of the biggest topics so far this season has been the many roles of Tom Brady.
Brady, a minority owner of the Raiders and the lead game analyst for Fox Sports, was seen wearing a headset in the Las Vegas coaching booth during Monday Night Football in Week 2. This didn't come as a surprise to most, as Brady has been known to play a key role in the Raiders' decision-making process since he joined the organization. But it did further highlight the issue of Brady's production meetings before broadcasting for Fox.
Each week before Brady calls a game alongside Kevin Burkhardt for Fox, the seven-time Super Bowl champ chats with players, coaches and executives of the two teams playing on Sunday. In those meetings, Brady will hear insider information about game strategy, team scouting and more and use those scoops to support his analysis on the broadcast on Sunday. But if he's also hanging out in the Raiders' coaching booth?
“[The Raiders] are getting an unfair advantage whether they capitalize on it or not," one NFL owner told The Athletic's Dianna Russini. "You don’t think he’s getting info from the crew that is allowed at practice? Of course he is.”
“It’s Tom Brady. He’s one of the most shrewd quarterbacks to ever play football," a general manager told Russini. "Of course he’s going to soak up everything he can to give the Raiders an edge.”
This week, Brady and Burkhardt are in Chicago to call a matchup between the Bears and Cowboys. Next week, Brady's Raiders host the Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Although multiple executives and owners are clearly befuddled by Brady's extra access, Bears coach Ben Johnson doesn't seem to mind.
"I'm really not worried about it," Johnson said Wednesday. "We change week-to-week in terms for what we do. Schematically he's going to be able to turn on the tape and see what everyone else in the world's seeing right now. Personnel-wise, it's the same thing. It's not like I'm going to sit down with him and tell him, 'Hey! Don't do this to Caleb Williams or you might get him.' There's not going to be any trade secrets that are going to be exchanged. I really don't think it's that big of a deal, to be honest with you."
Brady saw Johnson's comments via a post on the Sports Illustrated Instagram page and wrote, "Thank you for some common sense! Finally a smart coach speaks up."
Brady and Burkhardt's broadcast of the Bears-Cowboys game airs on Fox at 4:25 p.m. ET.