Report: Tom Brady Did Not Want Raiders to Sign Sam Darnold in Free Agency
Heading into the offseason, it was widely reported that minority owner and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady would have significant input into the Las Vegas Raiders' search for a new quarterback.
As expected, that's exactly what happened.
The Raiders, who won just four games last season with Gardner Minshew II, Aidan O'Connell and Desmond Ridder starting under center, were the favorites to land one of the top names expected to be available. Many expected the organization to make a run at Sam Darnold, the top quarterback to set to hit free agency after a resurgent year with the Minnesota Vikings.
However, Brady was not a fan. The Athletic's Michael Silver reported Thursday that Brady did not want the Raiders to invest in Darnold.
"While some believed the Las Vegas Raiders would try to sign Darnold, minority owner Tom Brady—a seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback whose opinion held great sway—was not in favor of that approach, according to a source familiar with the franchise’s internal discussions," Silver wrote.
Instead, the Raiders opted to trade for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, bringing in a more experienced veteran to run the offensive huddle that now consists of star tight end Brock Bowers and running back Ashton Jeanty, the No. 6 pick of the 2025 NFL draft.
Darnold went on to sign a three-year contract with Seattle worth $100.5 million. He looks to build on a career-changing 2024 season in which he threw for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns, steering the Vikings to a 14–3 record.