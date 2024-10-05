NFL Players and Writers Issue Conflicting Statements About Locker Room Access
The NFL Players Association aims to put an end to interviews in the locker room.
Media members are typically allowed access into locker rooms to chat with players throughout the week of practice and about 10 minutes after each game concludes. The players would prefer that practice to cease.
"Over the past three years, the NFLPA has tried to work with the NFL and Pro Football Writers of America to move media interviews out of locker rooms. However, there has been little willingness to collaborate on a new solution," the NFLPA said in a statement. "Players feel that locker room interviews invade their privacy and are uncomfortable. This isn't about limiting media access but about respecting players' privacy and dignity.
"The NFL's current media policy is outdated. We, the NFLPA Executive Committee, urge the NFL to make immediate changes to foster a more respectful and safer workplace for all players. In the meantime, we encourage each player to ask for interviews outside the locker room during the week."
Several hours later, the Pro Football Writers of America responded in a statement of their own—pointing out that requests for interviews outside the locker room have always been a part of the agreement in place.
"The PFWA appreciates the NFLPA membership following the NFL media policy that has been in place for decades," the organization said in a statement. "NFL players asking to speak outside the locker room has always been part of the league's media access policy, We are in continuing discussions with NFLPA executives regarding the media access policy. The goal is to make everyone comfortable in locker room settings and to have players and clubs follow the NFL media policy."
Media members were not allowed inside locker rooms during the 2020 and '21 seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The media was granted access again in 2022.