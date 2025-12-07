NFL Fans Had Jokes About RedZone's Horrific Audio Problems at Start of Week 14
Week 14 of this NFL season is a big one, with several huge games on the docket that will go a long way in shaping this year’s playoff field. Through that lens Sunday’s broadcast of NFL RedZone waz a popular one. With so much at stake in so many different ways, many fans were excited to tune into football’s best whiparound show. But those who were seated and ready to watch right when kickoff began at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday were greeted with a horrible audio glitch.
A few minutes after the slate of early games kicked off, RedZone host Scott Hanson was cut off mid-sentence by a harsh static sound that filled living rooms around the country. The glitch went on for several minutes while the program continued to show different games around the league. It was deeply, deeply unpleasant for anyone who was listening. Below you can find video of the incident, but make sure you adjust your volume level accordingly before watching.
The issue went on for a few minutes before it was briefly fixed. Then it broke again for another short stretch before the RedZone team solved it completely. In the meantime fans grew furious about the issue plaguing their viewing experience—and made plenty of jokes, too.
Once a bastion of football viewing, RedZone has come under fire this season thanks to the full-time introduction of advertisements on the program. Issues like this aren’t likely to improve public perception. What a brutal way to start the day.
Hopefully fans will be able to view the rest of Week 14’s exciting action without further audio glitches.