NFL Standings, Playoff Picture and Postseason Probability
With all those pesky bye weeks out of the way, the NFL will have full 16-game buffets over the final four weeks of the regular season. As the playoff picture becomes more clear so does the fact that the AFC and NFC brackets are likely to look much different than expected as some preseason favorites have suffered rough seasons. As it stands the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions would all be watching from home if the playoffs began today.
But they don't. There is so much to be decided and so many surprises to come.
Here's a look at the state of play headed into Week 15 with each team's chance to make the playoffs.
NFC East standings
Despite dropping an overtime battle against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, the Eagles still have the inside track to hang on to win the division.
Team
Record
Eagles
8-5
Cowboys
6-6-1
Commanders
3-10
Giants
2-11
NFC North standings
The Green Bay Packers took control of this division with an enormous win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. But this one is technically still open for all three teams at the top, including the Lions.
Team
Record
Packers
9-3-1
Bears
9-4
Lions
8-5
Vikings
5-8
NFC South standings
This one couldn't be closer as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers are locked up at the top. They still have two head-to-head matchups remaining that will decide who walks away with the crown.
Team
Record
Buccaneers
7-6
Panthers
7-6
Falcons
4-9
Saints
3-10
NFC West standings
Another three-team battle with Matthew Stafford's side in pole position.
Team
Record
Rams
10-3
Seahawks
10-3
49ers
9-4
Cardinals
3-10
AFC East standings
Any hope the Buffalo Bills have must include beating the New England Patriots in a head-to-head battle this Sunday. But the surprising Drake Maye-led side are currently sitting on a two-game lead.
Team
Record
Patriots
11-2
Bills
9-4
Dolphins
6-7
Jets
3-10
AFC North standings
Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers took the lead of this meddling division with a huge victory over the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday. This one will likely go down to the wire and 9-8 may be enough to do it.
Team
Record
Steelers
7-6
Ravens
6-7
Bengals
4-9
Browns
3-10
AFC South standings
Jacksonville is surprisingly atop this one as the Colts fade but don't sleep on the hard-charging Texans.
Team
Record
Jaguars
9-4
Texans
8-5
Colts
8-5
Titans
2-11
AFC West standings
Sean Payton's Denver Broncos need to take care of business and close out the Los Angeles Chargers before their Week 18 matchup or face a winner-take-all proposition.
Team
Record
Broncos
11-2
Chargers
9-4
Chiefs
6-7
Raiders
2-11
NFC Playoff Picture
Team
Record
Playoff %
1. Rams
10-3
98
2. Packers
9-3-1
94
3. Eagles
8-5
93
4. Buccaneers
7-6
70
5. Seahawks
10-3
98
6. 49ers
9-4
90
7. Bears
9-4
65
8. Lions
8-5
51
9. Panthers
7-6
30
10. Cowboys
6-6-1
10
AFC Playoff Picture
Team
Record
Playoff %
1. Broncos
11-2
99
2. Patriots
11-2
99
3. Jaguars
9-4
97
4. Steelers
7-6
66
5. Chargers
9-4
76
6. Bills
9-4
96
7. Texans
8-5
88
8. Colts
8-5
32
9. Ravens
6-7
33
10. Chiefs
6-7
11