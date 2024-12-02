NFL Super Bowl Trophy Shape & History: Everything to Know About the Lombardi Trophy
At this point, the Super Bowl is as much of a cultural event as it is a sporting one. Americans gather in droves to party, snack, gamble and watch the game, its halftime show and the many commercials.
Every game plays out differently, but one moment when the clock hits zeroes remains the same: The winning team is presented with the Lombardi Trophy.
The ultimate prize in football, the iconic piece of hardware represents more than just a Super Bowl victory. Instead, it stands for all of the hard work, determination and effort put forth by the players, coaches and staff members.
But where did this trophy’s story begin? From its origins on a cocktail napkin to becoming the pinnacle of American sports, this is the history of the Lombardi Trophy.
What Is the Lombardi Trophy?
The Lombardi Trophy is awarded annually to the winner of the Super Bowl, crowning that team as the NFL champion. It was first presented to the Green Bay Packers on Jan. 15, 1967, at the conclusion of Super Bowl I. Although at that point it was referred to as the “World Professional Football Championship Trophy.”
Following Vince Lombardi’s passing on Sept. 30, 1970, the NFL changed the name in his honor. Now the trophy is forever linked to the man whose name is synonymous with leadership, excellence and winning.
The Shape and Design of the Lombardi Trophy
The Lombardi Trophy’s design has never changed despite being around for nearly 60 years. It has always featured a regulation-sized football oriented in the kicking position sitting atop a three-sided concave stand.
The trophy was designed by Tiffany & Co. vice president Oscar Riedner in 1966. Riedner was dining with then-commissioner Pete Rozelle and rather crudely sketched the design on a cocktail napkin.
Tiffany & Co. has been producing the Lombardi Trophy every year since. In 2017, the company went from manufacturing the trophy in Newark to Cumberland, R.I.
Weighing in at seven pounds, the trophy stands 21 inches tall and is made of sterling silver..
Once the trophy is made, it resides at the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s “Lamar Hunt Super Bowl Gallery” exhibit until the Big Game arrives.
The Value of the Lombardi Trophy
It takes Tiffany & Co. approximately four months to create the new trophy each year, which costs about $50,000. The luxury jeweler also creates a miniature Lombardi replica for every player that costs approximately $1,500 each.
Knowing how long it takes to make and how much it costs to make, how much is the Lombardi worth?
Surprisingly, not very much. Well, not as much as you might think.
Just $10,000.
However, you can’t really put a price on winning the Super Bowl, can you?
The Presentation of the Lombardi Trophy
Since 1996, the Lombardi Trophy has been presented on a stage constructed on the field. A personality from the broadcast network handles the ceremony and conducts mini-interviews. When the game is on FOX (like Super Bowl LIX will be), Terry Bradshaw handles the presentation duties and has become a fan favorite for his jovial nature.
Last season, the trophy was physically presented by John Elway, who was serving as an honorary captain with Larry Csonka.
Famous Moments Involving the Lombardi Trophy
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce took the stage of “Kelce Jam” in 2023, chugged a beer down the Lombardi and then spiked it.
Some were a bit concerned about his blatant disregard for the team’s trophy, but it turned out to be a replica.
In 2021, during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl celebration, Tom Brady threw the real Lombardi Trophy to Cameron Brate … from one moving boat to another across the open water.
Brady later admitted to “not thinking” in the moment and it was easy to see he was inebriated during the moment. Had the trophy smacked off one of the boats, it could have been in rough shape. If it landed in the water, someone would’ve had to dive in to retrieve it, but it wouldn’t sink. So that’s something. Luckily, Brate caught the trophy without any damage.
The 2019 trophy wasn’t so fortunate.
On April 17, 2019, Rob Gronkowski and some former New England Patriots teammates were at Fenway Park to throw out the ceremonial first pitch for the Boston Red Sox. Before the game, players were taking part in all sorts of hijinks and festivities, including taking some batting practice.
Julian Edelman lobbed a pitch to Gronkowski, who used the real Lombardi Trophy to smack the ball, leaving a baseball-sized dent in it.
How the Lombardi Trophy Is Displayed After the Super Bowl
The winning team keeps its trophy, typically putting it on display in the team facilities. Occasionally a trophy (or trophies) will be lent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame for display purposes.
There is one exception, however. On Jan. 17, 1971, the then-Baltimore Colts defeated the Dallas Cowboys to win Super Bowl V.
Just over 13 years later, the Colts would relocate to Indianapolis in the infamous “Midnight Move.” As part of the team’s legal settlement with the city of Baltimore, the Lombardi Trophy was given to the city.
Now, fans in Baltimore can see the trophy on display at the Sports Legends Museum at Camden Yards.