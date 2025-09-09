NFL Week 2 Schedule 2025: Full List of Games, Times, & TV Info
Wow. What a start to the 2025 NFL season.
From last Thursday through this Monday night, we had players spitting at each other, a take down of arguably the league's best in Brazil, Daniel Jones playing like Peyton Manning, a monumental comeback from the league's reigning MVP, and an epic rally from the hometown kid at Soldier Field.
Now? It's time for Week 2.
With six division games, a Sunday night filled with quarterback storylines, and a Monday night double header, here's a look at the full Week 2 slate with dates, times, locations, and where to watch:
NFL Week 2 Schedule
Thursday, Sept. 11
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
Green Bay Packers
Washington Commanders
8:15 p.m. ET
Prime Video
For a second week in a row, we're blessed with a high-quality, NFC showdown on Thursday night as the Packers welcome the Commanders to Lambeau Field. Both teams are 1-0 and coming off in-division beat downs, with both quarterbacks in Jordan Love and Jayden Daniels already playing at the top of their game.
Sunday, Sept. 14
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
Cincinnati Bengals
Jacksonville Jaguars
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
Detroit Lions
Chicago Bears
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
Tennessee Titans
Los Angeles Rams
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
New Orleans Saints
San Francisco 49ers
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
New York Jets
Buffalo Bills
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
Pittsburgh Steelers
Seattle Seahawks
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
Baltimore Ravens
Cleveland Browns
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
Indianapolis Colts
Denver Broncos
4:05 p.m. ET
CBS
Arizona Cardinals
Carolina Panthers
4:05 p.m. ET
CBS
Kansas City Chiefs
Philadelphia Eagles
4:25 p.m. ET
Fox
Minnesota Vikings
Atlanta Falcons
8:20 p.m. ET
NBC
A beautiful slate with plenty of rivalries and a Super Bowl LIX matchup sprinkled in, Sunday will close with a battle between the Vikings and Falcons—with none other than quarterback Kirk Cousins watching from the sidelines.
Monday, Sept. 15
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
Houston Texans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7:00 p.m. ET
ABC/ESPN
Los Angeles Chargers
Las Vegas Raiders
10:00 p.m. ET
ESPN
The league's first Monday night double header of the 2025 season begins with Texans hosting the Buccaneers, and concludes with the Raiders heading to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers. The former is highlighted by an epic quarterback battle while the latter will see two rookie first round running backs in Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton to head-to-head.
Boy, it feels good to have football back.