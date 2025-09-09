SI

NFL Week 2 Schedule 2025: Full List of Games, Times, & TV Info

A look at all sixteen games on the NFL's Week 2 slate.

Mike Kadlick

The Chargers and the Raiders will face off next Monday night.
The Chargers and the Raiders will face off next Monday night. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Wow. What a start to the 2025 NFL season.

From last Thursday through this Monday night, we had players spitting at each other, a take down of arguably the league's best in Brazil, Daniel Jones playing like Peyton Manning, a monumental comeback from the league's reigning MVP, and an epic rally from the hometown kid at Soldier Field.

Now? It's time for Week 2.

With six division games, a Sunday night filled with quarterback storylines, and a Monday night double header, here's a look at the full Week 2 slate with dates, times, locations, and where to watch:

NFL Week 2 Schedule

Thursday, Sept. 11

Home Team

Away Team

Time

Where to Watch

Green Bay Packers

Washington Commanders

8:15 p.m. ET

Prime Video

For a second week in a row, we're blessed with a high-quality, NFC showdown on Thursday night as the Packers welcome the Commanders to Lambeau Field. Both teams are 1-0 and coming off in-division beat downs, with both quarterbacks in Jordan Love and Jayden Daniels already playing at the top of their game.

Sunday, Sept. 14

Home Team

Away Team

Time

Where to Watch

Cincinnati Bengals

Jacksonville Jaguars

1:00 p.m. ET

CBS

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

1:00 p.m. ET

Fox

Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears

1:00 p.m. ET

Fox

Tennessee Titans

Los Angeles Rams

1:00 p.m. ET

CBS

Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots

1:00 p.m. ET

CBS

New Orleans Saints

San Francisco 49ers

1:00 p.m. ET

Fox

New York Jets

Buffalo Bills

1:00 p.m. ET

CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers

Seattle Seahawks

1:00 p.m. ET

Fox

Baltimore Ravens

Cleveland Browns

1:00 p.m. ET

CBS

Indianapolis Colts

Denver Broncos

4:05 p.m. ET

CBS

Arizona Cardinals

Carolina Panthers

4:05 p.m. ET

CBS

Kansas City Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles

4:25 p.m. ET

Fox

Minnesota Vikings

Atlanta Falcons

8:20 p.m. ET

NBC

A beautiful slate with plenty of rivalries and a Super Bowl LIX matchup sprinkled in, Sunday will close with a battle between the Vikings and Falcons—with none other than quarterback Kirk Cousins watching from the sidelines.

Monday, Sept. 15

Home Team

Away Team

Time

Where to Watch

Houston Texans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7:00 p.m. ET

ABC/ESPN

Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders

10:00 p.m. ET

ESPN

The league's first Monday night double header of the 2025 season begins with Texans hosting the Buccaneers, and concludes with the Raiders heading to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers. The former is highlighted by an epic quarterback battle while the latter will see two rookie first round running backs in Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton to head-to-head.

Boy, it feels good to have football back.

